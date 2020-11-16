At the tender age of 16, Saida Woolf will be releasing her first published comic, Soulstream, in January. The comic will be printed in five parts, each part 20 pages, with all five parts to be printed in a graphic novel next summer.
Woolf is currently accepting preorders for her comic, to be released Jan. 13 by Scout Comics.
Asked to describe her comic, in a previous interview, Woolf said: "Marie and Markus discover an alternate dimension known as the Mirror World where their entire city has been destroyed and replaced by a volcanic wasteland. Marie is contacted by the Mage Goddess who gives her a magical Ocean Bracelet that transforms Marie, allowing her to control water as the superhero Soulstream in order to help save it."
Said Woolf, "I'm very excited to be publishing something this early in my life."
A limited number of ashcan previews, giving readers a sneak peek into the first eight pages of issue 1, are available now at select comic shops and will soon be on the Scout Comics website (scoutcomics.com).
"The first eight pages are a bit of a cliffhanger," said Joanne Woolf, Saida's mother.
Soulstream ashcan preview comics were included in more than 200 of the treat bags handed out by the Tehachapi Library for their Halloween scavenger hunt this year.
“My 7-year-old is loving this. Got it from the library Halloween bag. How do we buy more?” asked Amy Webster.
Saida said she uses digital tools to create the art for her comics, which she draws freehand.
She plans to attend college in the future and take courses in digital animation.
"Saida’s comic will help to kick off the new all-ages Scoot line of comics from Scout. Issue 1 is being sold at the affordable price of just $1.99 so fans can get a taste of the story before deciding whether they would like to purchase the graphic novel," said Joanne.
To preorder Soulstream, visit the Diamond preview catalog at https://www.previewsworld.com/Catalog/NOV201510. It can also be preordered at the Bakersfield comic shops of Silver Wolf Comics & Collectables and Man Bites Dog Emporium or in Lancaster at Horizon Comics and Bases Cards & Comics.
There were also a limited number of Soulstream trading cards given out locally.
"Saida is still working on the final chapters of Soulstream and is excited to share her story with more people in the future," said her mother.
For more news in Soulstream, readers can follow the social media account @soulstreamcomic on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.