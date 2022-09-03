The charming event venue formerly known as Jennifer’s Terrace has a new owner.
Emily Woods hit the ground running in early June, rebranding the venue as Wren’s Garden. It’s located near downtown at 413 S. Curry St., Tehachapi.
Recently, Woods generously shared the garden venue with community members — including the Warriors freshman football team.
Members of the team were on their best behavior Tuesday evening, Aug. 30, as they enjoyed a team meal prepared and served by parents in the elegant garden.
“This is a beautiful place and it’s wonderful that she’s donating the venue for our use,” Coach Tim Seaman said. Seaman is in his 18th year as a football coach but first year in Tehachapi. He also teaches PE at Tehachapi Unified’s three elementary schools.
Woods said she was a student athlete herself and recalls the importance of team dinners.
But her interest in Tehachapi’s youth doesn’t stop there. She’s soliciting donations of gently used prom gowns on her Facebook page.
“I plan to host a free event where girls who might be tight for money can come try on dresses and pick one,” she said. “If anyone has some old dresses taking space in their closet I hope they’ll consider me.”
She’s also teamed up with the tour company Discover Tehachapi, a photographer (Lindsay Renee) and a balloonologist — Balloon Bar — to host a pre-Homecoming Dance dinner on Saturday, Oct. 2.
With Discover Tehachapi providing transportation, Tehachapi High students going to the dance can enjoy dinner at Wren’s Garden before the event. The price for the dinner, dessert and transportation to the dance is $25 each; photos and balloons are extra.
Other events
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce will hold a wine-tasting and mixer at Wren’s Garden from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Tickets, $25 each, are available through the chamber (online at bit.ly/3RyZabH).
And, of course, Wren’s Garden is also in business to host weddings and other events. Several weddings were held at the venue this summer.
Woods has been working to make connections with caterers and other wedding vendors to put together packages — and a new dance floor has been installed.
Another event coming up is a local vendor market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. Vendor spaces are being managed by JB’s Jellies & Jams, LLC.
And Mom’s Night Out, with dinner catered by Luigi’s Italian and four bottles of wine provided per table has been scheduled for Oct. 22 ($30 each).
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
