Wren's Garden at 413 S. Curry St. will host a youth vendor fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. The fair will be open to the public and all vendors will be 18 and under.
"Here is your chance to support our local youth and show them hard work counts," owner Emily Woods wrote.
Those interested in having a booth can contact her. There is space for roughly 15 to 20 vendors with a spot fee of $15 (to cover event insurance).
