You may already know Jack W. Peters as the “Explosives Specialist” from the Discovery Channel’s Treasure Quest. You might even say that Jack’s dynamite personality really makes him stand out from the rest of the crowd! That’s why Writers of Kern is excited to have Peters as the featured guest speaker at its next monthly meeting, which will be held virtually via Zoom on Saturday, Nov. 21.
To help both would-be and published authors to stay on track and to advance their writing careers, Peters will share some of his hard-fought successes drawn from real-world examples. He knows that writers, just like other creatives, could use some daily encouragement. He knows that it can be a struggle to remain focused on their craft day after day. His presentation titled "The Goldfish that Barked," seven actions to distinguish yourself for success, promises to be both practical and entertaining.
And just in case incendiary devices make you nervous, don’t worry because Peters has plenty of other ideas to help you to distinguish yourself from the pack. During the presentation, Peters will share several simple and effective actions that will propel writers to stand out and get discovered such as:
• Building your brand;
• How not to fall into traps;
• Educating yourself;
• Learning to communicate;
• Discovering your superpower;
• Giving thanks; and
• Finding your mission.
From his experience as both an author and media professional, participants will also learn:
• How to get motivated;
• How to take action;
• How to focus on profitable projects; and
• How to market your work.
In addition to his involvement in television and movie production since 2004, Peters has been a professional speaker for 16 years. He presents on topics including leadership, teamwork, innovation and faith. The highlight of his career was becoming a Discovery Channel TV personality as an explosives and GPS specialist. This presentation will be based on his most recently published book, "The Goldfish that Barked." To learn more about Peters, check him out at: donorthmedia.com and jackwpeters.com
To register for this free event, go to the Writers of Kern website at https://writersofkern.com/events/ Registration closes at 11:30 p.m. the night before the event. Reminders with the meeting link and agenda/handout links are sent to registrants 24 hours, and reminders 12 hours and one hour before the meeting. Don’t miss this!
Susan Baker is a member of Writers of Kern.
