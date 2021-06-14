"Why on earth do we need more writers?” asks Brendan Constantine, a Los Angeles-based poet. Those attending the Writers of Kern monthly meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 19 will have the chance to find an answer to that question. Constantine will be the featured guest speaker, delivering a special edition of his curiously titled workshop, "The Art of Getting It Wrong."
This event will fuel a generative discussion inviting writers of all genres to explore topics including:
• How to reduce distraction and foster creative momentum;
• Understanding and getting past writer’s block;
• How to change your focus and reassess your motivation for writing – writing for self-expression vs. writing for publication;
• How to balance your needs as a writer with the needs of your audience; and
• Discovering your personal “style” (your greatest strengths).
During the process, participants may well discover why others need their writing.
This presentation will include a lecture, discussion, group participation, a slideshow and handouts (provided digitally). Participants are promised that they will acquire new tools with which to approach their writing.
“I’m turning over all my tricks,” said Constantine.
Further, he plans to provide participants with enough source material to enable them to conduct their own workshops to inspire even more writers.
A critically acclaimed American poet, Constantine’s work has been published in numerous publications including several full-length collections with established publishing houses, as well as viral media posts. His work has also appeared in numerous journals, including Poetry, Tin House, Best American Poetry, and Poem-a-Day.
His latest work will soon be appearing in Rattle, Radar, and the Washington Square Review. A gifted performer, Brendan performs his poetry for audiences across the United States and Europe. He has been featured on NPR’s "All things Considered," as well as TED ED, podcasts and YouTube.
In addition to publishing and performing, Constantine teaches at the Windward School in Los Angeles. But his passion for helping others to find their own words and means of expression extends beyond the stage or classroom to writers who struggle to construct even the most basic sentence.
For the past four years, Constantine has been collaborating with linguists and speech pathologists to create workshops to help persons with aphasia (communication disorder affecting reading, writing and speech) and traumatic brain injury.
Said Constantine, “I have seen firsthand the usefulness of the very methods I plan to share in my lecture. By spending a little time with our first motivations to write (our original boldness), by rising to meet distraction and reluctance, I've witnessed astounding results.”
The Art of Getting It Wrong, is an online event, hosted by The Writers of Kern. It is open to the public and free of charge. Pre-registration is required and is on a first come, first served basis. To sign up, go to: https://writersofkern.com/events/
To find out more about Brendan Constantine and sample his work, go to: brendanconstantine.com.
