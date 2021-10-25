Local comic creator Saida Woolf has teamed up with the Tehachapi Museum for her first Tehachapi book signing of her newly released graphic novel, "Soulstream." It will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 on the front porch of the historic Errea House, 311 S. Green St.
A portion of each $16 book sale will benefit the Tehachapi Museum, according to an announcement. The Tehachapi Museum gift shop will also carry signed copies of the book through December.
Raised in Tehachapi and a 2021 Valley Oaks Charter School graduate, Woolf is indie publisher Scout Comic’s youngest creator. Soulstream is published by Scout’s all-ages imprint, Scoot, and is being distributed to comic shops and bookstores worldwide.
Woolf has been on a book tour, appearing as a special guest at Awesomecon in Washington, D.C., and the Bakersfield Mini-Con, and is scheduled to appear at Bakersfield Comic-Con, Los Angeles Comic-Con, Comic-Con Revolution in Ontario and Wondercon, according to her book signing announcement.
Visit saidawoolf.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.