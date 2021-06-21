Imagine having a speech impediment wherein everyone ridicules you for doing the one thing most people take for granted: talking. Now imagine if the person who mocks you the most is someone very close to you: your own mom. That's the premise behind the main character in "Mitzy McGee Diary of a Super-Geek Stuttering Songbird," a YA novel adored by teens and adults alike.
Based in Bakersfield with numerous familiar haunts, this story begins in a rundown apartment building in one of Oildale’s seedier neighborhoods. Life is tough; growing up with a stutter can be challenging. Mitzy never knew who she could trust because sometimes even the best-intentioned people said or did things that felt like loaded insults.
Luck shines down when her mother (a narcissist with the worst possible parenting skills) catches the eye of recently widowed correctional officer Richard McGee. That’s when things change.
Mitzy and her sister move to a glorious neighborhood in Silver Creek and are immediately a part of the family. Things aren’t perfect. Friction arises as family members acclimate to the new arrangement. Mitzy experiences bullying in her new school from the very kids she wanted to have as friends. For the first time in her life, she feels safe and secure and loved.
Then one day by fluke — as Mitzy listened to the aggravating screech of her new brother's band — she learned she could sing. She could actually sing! Her choral voice had no stutter, stammer, or pause. There's a technical name for it, but apparently, the singing part of her brain overrode the stuttering part of her brain, and she belted out harmonies without flaw. And the next thing she knew, she’s lead singer of the ragtag crew of misfits. After years of practice, they get a lucky break when the band gets discovered at the Kern County Fair. Their first recording takes off and Mitzy’s on the road to becoming a star.
"Mitzy McGee Diary of a Super-Geek Stuttering Songbird" is an inspirational tale of a girl who overcomes many obstacles (including a stutter) on the long, traitorous road to stardom. Along the way she navigates bullies and haters, a mother with the worst parenting skills, and her own self-doubt to learn that being different is actually pretty amazing.
January Joyce is a retired civil servant and bookworm who spent 27 years in state and federal systems mastering the art of avoiding the limelight and staying out of trouble. Every day she worked, she aspired to reach the golden age of retirement where she could plop in her favorite chair and craft stories of adventure and intrigue. Besides "Mitzy McGee," Jennifer Joyce has published several works (all centered in the city she loves, Bakersfield) that are available at Januaryjoyce.com.
