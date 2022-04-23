The THS Choral and Band ensembles reunited after not being together due to the pandemic and began a new chapter of music learning and performance in August, according to Lisa McKim-Hill, new music director at Tehachapi High School.
She reported that the students were awarded with the highest honor — a unanimous superior rating — given at a California Music Educators Music Festival two weeks ago. That rating is where all judges score the students' performance in the 90th percent or higher.
"It is the first time I believe in a few decades that this has happened for Tehachapi High School," McKim-Hill wrote.
The THS music program's Grand Finale Spring Concert & Awards Night will be held April 28. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the THS Art Show, followed by the concert at 6:30 p.m. This final concert of the year will feature the THS Choir, Jazz Band and Warrior Band. It takes place in the THS cafeteria, 801 Dennison Road. Admission is $5 at the door.
