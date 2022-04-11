A reception for the Tehachapi Youth Art Contest was held April 2. This annual contest sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts invites student artists of all grade levels to submit their artwork to appear in their gallery.
This year more than 60 artists submitted pieces to be judged. The student artwork will be on display through April. Gallery ‘N’ Gifts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
“This year’s submissions show incredible talent,” said President Gale Caldwell, “It was exciting to see their work. So much creativity and attention to detail. Lots of shadowing, perspective and great composition. It was also really neat to see students submitting pottery and ceramic sculpture pieces.”
Below are the awards given out:
Best of Show K-8: Grace Mitchell
Best of Show High School: Eleanor Hutchinson
Grades K, 1, 2
1st: Erik Haas
2nd: Nora Roberson
3rd: Ivy Barnes
Honorable mention: Natalie, Blake Fish and Julianna Whittier
Grades 3, 4, 5
1st: Sara Leon
2nd: Alexandria Santa Maria
3rd: Ann Mitchell
Honorable mention: Israella Abraham, Silas Dobrenen, Abby Lesina, Micah Miles, Rose Dillenbeck and Emery Carrillo
Grades 6, 7, 8
1st: Grace Mitchell
2nd: Olivia Glover
3rd: Stella Schneir
Honorable mention: Emma Smith, Noah Gonzales, Nathan Reid
High school
1st: Eleanor Hutchinson
2nd: Mikailey Judkins Irvine
3rd: Sara Jones
Honorable mention: Katelynn Romeri, Emily Heier, Izabel Orrantia, Amy Fong, Sierra Ehresman
