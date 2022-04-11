A reception for the Tehachapi Youth Art Contest was held April 2. This annual contest sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts invites student artists of all grade levels to submit their artwork to appear in their gallery.

This year more than 60 artists submitted pieces to be judged. The student artwork will be on display through April. Gallery ‘N’ Gifts is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

“This year’s submissions show incredible talent,” said President Gale Caldwell, “It was exciting to see their work. So much creativity and attention to detail. Lots of shadowing, perspective and great composition. It was also really neat to see students submitting pottery and ceramic sculpture pieces.”

Below are the awards given out:

Best of Show K-8: Grace Mitchell

Best of Show High School: Eleanor Hutchinson

Grades K, 1, 2

1st: Erik Haas

2nd: Nora Roberson

3rd: Ivy Barnes

Honorable mention: Natalie, Blake Fish and Julianna Whittier

Grades 3, 4, 5

1st: Sara Leon

2nd: Alexandria Santa Maria

3rd: Ann Mitchell

Honorable mention: Israella Abraham, Silas Dobrenen, Abby Lesina, Micah Miles, Rose Dillenbeck and Emery Carrillo

Grades 6, 7, 8

1st: Grace Mitchell

2nd: Olivia Glover

3rd: Stella Schneir

Honorable mention: Emma Smith, Noah Gonzales, Nathan Reid

High school

1st: Eleanor Hutchinson

2nd: Mikailey Judkins Irvine

3rd: Sara Jones

Honorable mention: Katelynn Romeri, Emily Heier, Izabel Orrantia, Amy Fong, Sierra Ehresman