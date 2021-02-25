It's that time of the year again when Girl Scouts everywhere hit the pavement selling their delicious cookies.
This year, however, local Girl Scouts are offering a variety of cookies in a little bit different way as boothing options have changed.
"This year is a little different for the Girl Scout troops in Tehachapi. In the face of the pandemic, we have been unable to booth at our normal locations throughout town, and understandably so," said David Watkins, cookie coordinator for Troop 8014.
Normally, we find Girl Scouts of all different troops outside stores such as Albertsons, SaveMart and Walmart this time of year. This year, however, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the difficult decision of not allowing the scouts to sell cookies at their typical locations.
"But (we) have been blessed with other locations," Watkins said.
Residents can now get their cookie fix at the Golden Hills Water District Office, located at 21415 Reeves St., where Girl Scouts will be boothing Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Boothing hours will be Fridays from 2 to 6 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Girl Scouts will also be found selling cookies at The Shed, located at 333 E. Tehachapi Blvd., Mondas and Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Both booth locations offer drive-thru service, so there is no need to get out of your car.
"Just pull up and the girls will be happy to help you out," Watkins said.
The cookies still sell for $5 a box, the same as the past several years.
Returning favorites include the best-selling cookie flavor, Thin Mints, along with Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel Chocolate Chips, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Shortbread and Thanks-A-Lot.
For those who love Girl Scout S'mores, this will be the last year for this cookie variety.
Serena Thornburg, 9, of Girl Scout Troop 8014, said the most important thing she has learned about cookie sales is to set a goal each year and work as a team to reach that goal.
"My personal goal this year is 1,000 boxes, and I am proud to say that I have reached that goal by making videos, selling door to door, posting on my parents' social media, and lemonade stands. I will continue to help my troop sell cookies through boothing to reach our troop goal of 6,200 boxes," Thornburg said.
Scouts will also sell to family and friends and door-to-door (which they call walkabouts).
Power sellers can also be found on social media, and some offer home delivery.
You better get them while you can, as sales end mid-March.
Local businesses that are interested in hosting the Girl Scouts by allowing them to booth outside their storefronts are asked to email Sherry Cruz at MRSCRUZ4@gmail.com for details.
