Adam Zanutto was a Marine who gave his all for his country. Major Jason E. George VFW was honored to present a Gold Star to his father, Rick Zanutto, for the loss of his son, Adam, in Iraq.
Ben Rodrigues, an Army Iraq veteran and a member of our VFW, made the presentation to his father, who is an Army Vietnam veteran.
Adam Zanutto will never be forgotten. His portrait appears on the "Portrait of a Warrior" Gallery located at 1925 Eye St. in Bakersfield.
Alex Athans is a member of the Major Jason E. George VFW.
