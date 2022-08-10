Sugar Babe
Sugar Babe Cotton Candy puts a unique spin on a nostalgic treat. With flavors ranging from the classics like Blue Blueberry and Watermelon Pucker all the way to exciting new flavors like Lavender Lemonade and Strawberry Rose, there is sure to be a flavor for everybody!
Sugar Babe is proud to offer vegan-friendly, gluten-free and organic cotton candy hand spun fresh by the cone or prepackaged to save for later. Catch Sugar Babe Cotton Candy at a local festival, or book them for your special event.
Turned and Burned
Turned and Burned is a husband and wife team that specializes in handcrafted wood items. Roy, the "turned" part of the team, hand turns pens, bowls and other smaller items. Karin, the "Burned" member, combines technology and natural materials to create functional art pieces.
Karin and Roy are passionate about our respective art forms and look forward to sharing them with others.
Krista Kenehan
Watercolor painting has opened my eyes to a whole new world. I continue to be inspired by the beauty that surrounds me. With my love of books and travel, I have discovered a colorful world unrelated to the one we are currently living in and I share my perceptions with my whimsical watercolor painting and memory art. I was blessed to be raised in Tehachapi! Mine tend to be rose-colored lenses... on paper, anyway.
Mom 2 Mom
My husband and I started printing shirts shortly after our twins were born for my oldest daughters’ elementary school here in Tehachapi as a fundraiser. It then transpired into printing fun and unique shirts to make people feel good, and get a good laugh.
I love when ladies roam through the racks and can't control the giggles or the moms that tell me I made all the shirts just for them and can relate to all the sayings. Tehachapi has been such an amazing community and so supportive of all of us small businesses! We love our small town!
Stone Disegno
Alejandra Whittier was born in Puebla, Mexico. In college she studied industrial design and has worked with companies that specialized in furniture and industrial design in Monterrey, Ecuador and Puebla. She always had an interest in learning how to make jewelry and started her full-time journey when she came to the United States 15 years ago.
Through a lot of trial and error and reading tutorial books, she has now mastered the art of silversmith and continues to evolve in her jewelry making journey.
“I had worked with metals, worked on big scaled projects and furniture and I knew how to weld things, then to finally learn how to make jewelry I bought a lot of books, it was a lot of experimenting and willingness to try new things and sometimes that mean fail while trying. I have always wanted the jewelry I wear to be more than a beautiful accessory, I want it to have meaning, or a story behind its beauty," said Whittier.
Commented
