In Tehachapi, 5150 Dieselz is raising funds for Wreaths Across America.
On Dec. 17, members plan to place wreaths on graves of veterans at Tehachapi’s eastside and westside cemeteries and also at Freedom Plaza in downtown Tehachapi.
Wreaths cost $15 each. Checks or cash to buy wreaths can be dropped off Monday through Friday at Air Tight Heating & Air, 20021 W. Valley Blvd. Alternatively, checks may be mailed to 785 Tucker Road, Suite G-262, Tehachapi, CA 93561. A tax identification number will be provided upon request.
For more information, or to donate online, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0380.
Information about sponsoring Wreaths Across America at Bakersfield National Cemetery can be found online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14738.