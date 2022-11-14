The Tehachapi Community Theatre Association will stage its holiday celebration with the much loved "A Christmas Story" by Jean Shepherd. Directed by Heather Watson Ringle, this traditional holiday favorite stars Rillie Duce as Ralphie, Monica Nadon as his mother and Dave Shacklock as Ralphie’s nutty dad.
It’s a nostalgic trip back to 1950s America with a warmhearted, tinsel-spangled, family Christmas story that follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker, who spends most of his time dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a Red Ryder BB rifle. Frequently at odds with his cranky dad, but comforted by his doting mother, Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his hopes and dreams intact.
Director Heather Ringle confided, “A Christmas Story is a tradition in my family. We watch it every Christmas. I had the pleasure of directing this fantastic show nine years ago here at the BeeKay. When I was asked to direct it again, I didn’t hesitate. The fact that my daughter, Lanie Ringle, agreed to co-direct is the icing on our Christmas cookie.”
Dave Shacklock, who plays the father, said, “The Christmas morning scene is the best. I’ve played so many characters from, Santa to Frankenstein, but Dad is closest to my heart. He has so much hope and fun. It gets better when my character wins a contest that comes with a special prize: a leg lamp that gets the whole neighborhood excited.
Spike Daniels, who plays Scut Farkus, can’t wait to get on stage. “It’s my first time being a bad guy and to pretend to be mean. I’m having a lot of fun.
TCTA invites you to add "A Christmas Story" to your holiday fare. You are sure to love this classic play filled with a talented cast of energetic kids, carolers, mischievous elves, Santa and of course, that infamous leg lamp.