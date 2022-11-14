Anyone interested in participating in this year’s Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot Run needs to register online by Thursday.
Sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, the event will take place Saturday at Brite Lake.
A mass start is set for 9 a.m. Hot chocolate will be served after the race. The $30 registration fee includes a finishers medal and mug. A turkey will be awarded to each of the top three overall male and female racers.
Information is online at tvrpd.org/events/hot-chocolate-turkey-trot.