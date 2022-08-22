The 59th annual Mountain Festival attracted thousands of residents and visitors for a weekend packed with a parade, pancake breakfast, kids' activities, food, music and bands, two PRCA rodeos, an artisan fair, the Thunder on the Mountain Car show and so much more. Turn to pages 8 and 9 for photos, and go to TehachapiNews.com for more than 60 photos from the festivities.
Mountain Homecoming: 59th annual Mountain Festival a hit
- Tehachapi News
