The Wild Wind Riders equestrian drill team participated in the Tehachapi Mountain Festival parade.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The 59th annual Mountain Festival attracted thousands of residents and visitors for a weekend packed with a parade, pancake breakfast, kids' activities, food, music and bands, two PRCA rodeos, an artisan fair, the Thunder on the Mountain Car show and so much more. Turn to pages 8 and 9 for photos, and go to TehachapiNews.com for more than 60 photos from the festivities.