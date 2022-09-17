Apple season is here and Pulford Appletree Orchard, the largest grower in the Tehachapi area, is now open for the season.
The currently featured apple variety is Gala, which will be followed over the September-to-October season by Jonhathan, Jonagold, Empire, Red and Golden Delicious, Melrose, Braeburn, Mutsu, the ever-popular Granny Smith, Goldbush, Fuji, Winesap and finally Rome apples.
The Tehachapi Valley varieties have options for all apple preferences.
The orchard is located at 19440 Highline Road in Tehachapi. It's a good idea to call ahead to find out what variety of apple is currently available. The orchard's number is 661-822-5021.
