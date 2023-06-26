Rick Peralez was apparently serious.
Anyone who comes into his wife's and his antiques shop in downtown Bakersfield and hires the piano player, he told people earlier this month, gets the piano for free — delivery included. A twofer.
Terry Sanchez had nothing to lose, so she went over to Great American Antique Store on 19th Street to check out the musician. She was blown away.
"He's a modern-day Beethoven here in Bakersfield," said the co-owner of Brickyard Downtown. "I literally walked in and said he has to come with us."
So begins a new chapter in the life of Ulises Calderon, a 64-year-old native Salvadoran who for years has lived on the streets of Bakersfield, working gigs here and there but never earning enough to put a roof over his head. Until now.
Starting later this summer, Calderon will bring his music — classical, jazz, pop, classic rock, ragtime — to customers of the Brickyard for, according to Sanchez, as many hours Calderon is willing to perform. And judging by his pattern at Great American, that'll be a lot.
All day he plays on an old upright piano inside the shop. It's slightly out of tune with chipped keys, some of which don't even work. But he works around them, playing higher or lower on the keyboard until it makes such a beautiful sound that customers think it's recorded music coming out of a speaker.
"I absolutely love it!" customer Jennifer Caughron said the other day as she strolled the store's going-out-of-business sale. She and her friend Louise Farris, both Bakersfield residents, made sure to drop tips in the jar Calderon has set up on the piano.
"It's like chimes in the wind," Caughron said. "It's just beautiful."
Calderon said his father was a music lover who bought a piano and paid for his 9-year-old son to have music lessons. In time he got good enough to play in hotels and, after he moved to the United States in 1989, for private parties and a series of bands.
The antique store gig started under the previous owner, Scott Grey, who died last year. After Grey heard Calderon playing one of his pianos, he urged him to set out the tip jar that now helps him get by.
It's not been enough to keep up with bills, though, and Calderon has been living without a home for years now. His music suffers as a result, he said: It's hard to perform well without the peace of mind that comes with having shelter. But he plans to fix that with his new job.
In probably August, Sanchez said, Brickyard will pay to fix up the piano and have it tuned. "We're excited to have him," she said.
Calderon is enthused as well. He hopes the job will lead to new opportunities for him. More than anything, he wants to get off the street.
"That's a good thing," he said.
