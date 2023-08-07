Bobby Wood took this photo of a Skipper butterfly that was nectar-feeding on some Lantana flowers.
Skipper butterflies are sometimes considered a “sister” group of species to the “true butterflies,” also known as “brush-footed butterflies,” which includes familiar ones like Monarchs, Western Tiger Swallowtails, Painted Ladies, etc.
Skippers tend to be small, rapid flying butterflies. Skippers are divided into a couple of groups, including the Spread-wing Skippers and the Folded-wing Skippers. The Folded-wing skippers, like the one on this Lantana flower, usually hold their wings folded in a distinctive manner the instant they land. Their forewings are held at a 45-degree angle to their body, while their hindwings are open and flat. This gives them an appearance like a fighter jet.
The larva of these small, active butterflies typically feed on grass species or similar monocots like rushes or sedges, which gave rise to another common name for this group: Grass Skippers.
While Grass Skippers are easy to identify in a broad sense, determining which exact species you’re looking at can be difficult.
Skippers have large eyes and stout, robust bodies with relatively small wings in proportion to their bodies, as opposed to the true butterflies, which often have large, flat wings and narrow thin bodies.
Skippers can be seen in the summer, and often into the fall even after the larger butterflies are no longer active. They tend to be territorial, and will sometimes chase larger butterflies and even bees away from a nectar source.
The Nuwä (Kawaiisu or Southern Paiute) word for butterfly is ayaataniizhi, pronounced aye-yah-tah-NEE-zi.
