With an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 for a program that grants wishes for children facing health challenges, Make-A-Wish announced plans for a Tehachapi fundraiser in March.
A kickoff event was set for June 14, and volunteers began reaching out to local businesses to participate in a “Stars & Stripes Campaign” this July.
Two weeks before the fundraiser was to begin, a local company ensured plenty of wishes will be fulfilled with a $10,000 donation.
P.J. Simunovich of Sim Sanitation, Inc., said he loves the Make-A-Wish program. He hopes the company’s donation will inspire all of Tehachapi to raise more money for the program when the campaign begins next month.
He and his wife Descygene and twin daughters Kinsley and Jade were present for a small event on June 1 to recognize the donation.
Jeanette Pauer, president of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and a Make-A-Wish volunteer, was present to receive the donation. Also in attendance was “Super Logan” LoCasio, whose wish to be a superhero was granted by Make-A-Wish in October 2022. “Super Logan” and the Simunovich twins played together in the parking lot as the grownups organized a photo session.
Sim Sanitation is a family-owned and operated environmental services business located at 20021 W. Valley Blvd., Tehachapi. The company provides residential and commercial septic tank services and portable toilet, sink and fencing rentals. It has been in business for more than 15 years.
Corey Costelloe, assistant city manager for the city of Tehachapi, Dana Golding of Sim Sanitation and Teresa Carlson, manager of TownePlace Suites Tehachapi and a member of the chamber board, were also in attendance.
Ashley Sodergren of Make-A-Wish made a presentation about the organization at the chamber’s March meeting. She said there is a common misunderstanding that the organization only serves children with terminal illnesses.
This isn’t true, she said.
Eligibility for a wish is for a child to be over the age of two-and-a-half and no older than 18 at the time of referral. And they must be suffering from a critical illness that's either progressive or degenerative or a malignant condition that has placed the child's life in jeopardy. They also must have never received a previous wish from any other wish-granting organization.
The children’s wishes vary. Trips to Disney destinations and room redecoration are popular, but some youngsters have different ideas.
The fundraiser
The generous donation from Sim Sanitation means that the “Stars & Stripes Campaign” next month will empower the organization to serve even more children, Pauer said and also boosts enthusiasm for the fundraising effort.
During July, local businesses will be asked to host a paper star campaign. For a small donation, their customers can purchase a paper star to display inside the business. The campaign will be launched at an event at P-Dubs, 20800 Santa Lucia St., Tehachapi, at 4 p.m. June 14.
Pauer said prizes will be awarded to businesses that raise the most money and those that sell the most stars. Typically donors will write their names on the paper stars, and they will be posted in the business to raise awareness about the campaign.
For more information, contact Pauer at the chamber office, 209 E. Tehachapi Blvd., call 822-4180 or send an email to chamber@tehachapi.com.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
