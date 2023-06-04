Sims Make-A-Wish donation

Tehachapi’s Make a Wish fundraiser received a big boost on June 1 with a $10,000 donation from Sim Sanitation, Inc. On hand for a celebration of the donation were, from left, P.J. Simunovich, Jade Simunovich, Kinsley Simunovich, “Super Logan” LoCascio, Descygene "D" Simunovich and Jeanette Pauer.

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

With an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 for a program that grants wishes for children facing health challenges, Make-A-Wish announced plans for a Tehachapi fundraiser in March.

A kickoff event was set for June 14, and volunteers began reaching out to local businesses to participate in a “Stars & Stripes Campaign” this July.