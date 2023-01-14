Briefs - Covid map for Jan 18.jpg

A map of the United States shows COVID-19 transmission rate by county. Green indicates low transmission rate; yellow indicates medium transmission rate and orange marks counties with high transmission rate.

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Kern County remained at medium in rankings for COVID-19 transmission last week, along with most of the interior of the state while Central Coast and Eastern Sierra counties dropped to low and only Mariposa County was ranked high.

