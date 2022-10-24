A 14-year-old boy died after the bicycle he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on Tucker Road at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.
The Tehachapi Police Department reported that the pickup was exiting a parking lot onto the northbound side of the road when the accident occurred. The juvenile suffered significant trauma and was taken to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
In a news release, the police department said the investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding south on the east sidewalk when he rode into the path of the pickup truck exiting the driveway and the bicyclist was not seen by the driver of the truck.
There was no evidence of the driver being under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident, police said.
The identity of the juvenile is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing, and TPD asks anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information about it to contact Senior Police Officer Packebush at police station, 822-2222.
