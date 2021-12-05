Two events to benefit the community will take place during December at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, according to Josh Pierce, director of community integration.
In cooperation with Houchin Community Blood Bank, the hospital will hold a blood drive on Dec. 20.
Register online at https://hcbb.com/schedule/.
Pierce also noted that the hospital is collecting toys for children in the community who are placed in Child Protective Services. Anyone who would like to donate a toy may drop it off in the hospital’s front lobby.
Toys should be new, in original packaging and unwrapped.
Pierce’s announcements were made during the Dec. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
At that meeting, AHTV President David Butler announced that the anticipated opening of the hospital’s new imaging suite on Nov. 22 was delayed but is expected to take place by the end of the year.
