The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was expected to pick a map for new trustee areas at a special meeting June 16 (and it did, Map 702).
Based upon comments made at the June 9 special meeting, the board was also expected to reconsider cutting the number of trustees from seven to five (and it did, but the change won’t be in effect until 2024).
But until the agenda was posted the day before, the board was not expected to hold a lengthy closed session at the beginning of its meeting — or to reveal that “potential plaintiffs” have asserted Brown Act violations and apparently made a complaint to the District Attorney. (Yes, it did — and parents, children and other members of the public waited more than an hour and a half for the board to reconvene so they could share their opinion about the maps and board size).
So, what’s going on with the school board?
Potential plaintiffs
The “potential plaintiffs” referenced on the agenda for the June 16 meeting appear to be board Vice President Joe Wallek and trustee Tyler Napier. As noted on the agenda, copies of emails the two sent to board President Nancy Weinstein are available for review at the district office, with confidential information redacted.
In the emails, Napier and Wallek said they believe Weinstein allowed inappropriate discussions and did not publicly report action taken in a closed session of the Board of Trustees held on May 10, in violation of the Brown Act. The discussion and action referenced in the emails appear to be related to trustee area redistricting, board size and public hearings conducted by the board.
Weinstein denies the assertions.
‘I did not’
In a phone interview June 18, board President Nancy Weinstein said she did not violate the Brown Act and that the board took no action related to trustee area redistricting during the May 10 closed session.
“Legal counsel was present in the room with us,” she said. “Since then, school legal counsel has verified with me twice that there was no Brown Act violation. They take such an allegation very seriously and made sure that had not occurred.”
She also said she can’t say what the board discussed in the May 10 closed session.
At its latest meeting June 16, the board again met in closed session with its legal counsel to discuss related potential litigation. When the board returned Weinstein reported that the board had voted 7-0 on two motions (limited waiver of confidential information and release of three partially redacted documents) and voted 5-0 — with Napier and Wallek abstaining — to authorize formal responses to individuals alleging Brown Act violations in the May 10 closed session. The content of the formal responses was not released.
The Brown Act
The Brown Act calls for actions and deliberations of school boards and other governing entities to be made in meetings open to the public with a few exceptions. Among these are closed session discussions with legal counsel “to confer with, or receive advice from, its legal counsel regarding pending litigation when discussion in open session concerning those matters would prejudice the position of the local agency in the litigation.”
A closed session for such a purpose was noticed on the May 10 agenda. According to minutes from that meeting, there was no report of action taken during closed session related to the discussion of “significant exposure to litigation.” (Action was reported on two other closed session items unrelated to redistricting).
Board members or others present in closed sessions are not allowed to disclose confidential information acquired in the session unless the legislative body authorizes disclosure, but there are exceptions. Confidential inquiries or complaints to a district attorney or grand jury concerning a perceived violation of law can include necessary disclosure of related facts.
And, as Wallek stated in his email to Weinstein, no action can be taken against a person expressing an opinion concerning the propriety or legality of actions taken by the body in closed session.
Background
On May 5, in a special meeting, the board met with legal counsel in closed session and then returned to open session to pass a resolution indicating its intent to change the way trustees are elected.
It has been the district’s practice to elect two trustees from each of three trustee areas with a seventh trustee from anywhere in the district with all voters in the district able to vote. (This did not take place in 2020 due to an error in the county elections office, an attorney working with the district reported at a previous meeting).
In the future, the board determined on May 5, each trustee area will have one seat on the board and only registered voters in that trustee area will be able to vote for that trustee seat. Among the reasons given for the change was to avoid challenges under the California Voting Rights Act, which can be very costly to defend.
While there may be other reasons for the change, acquiring a “safe harbor” against litigation appears to have motivated the current activity. At an informational meeting in Golden Hills on May 25, Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district had heard it was “next on the list” of parties taking school districts to court over election practices. Although on May 6, in a press release, she said the “current at-large system has resulted in fair and open elections, and no one has demanded that the District change its method of election.”
The board has followed redistricting requirements of the state Education Code. First, the district held two public hearings, then demographers created maps showing potential trustee area configurations. Two additional public hearings held to consider whether changes should be made to the maps. Then, on June 16, the board held a final public hearing before selecting Map 702.
Board size reduction
As if all of that wasn’t complicated enough, a proposal to reduce the school board size from seven to five emerged sometime before the board’s May 17 special meeting. It’s not clear how the proposal came before the board.
The size of the board hadn’t been previously discussed in public session and there was no mention of such discussion or action on the agenda for the May 10 meeting. Nor has anyone suggested that the district has been at risk of litigation over the board size. The state Education Code allows a seven-member board, although TUSD is the only board in Kern County that is that large.
Reducing the board size requires not only board action, but approval by the County Committee — and voters in the district unless the district receives a waiver of election from the state Board of Education.
The May 17 agenda also included a proposal to request such a waiver.
In the public session of the May 5 special meeting — and in the resolution passed by the board at that meeting — there was no mention of reducing the size of the board. Nor were those matters mentioned in the public session of the board’s May 10 meeting.
But even with information redacted, the inference from the emails sent by Napier and Wallek is that they believe discussion in that closed session — and perhaps board action — included the size of the board, not just the threat of potential litigation.
“You prepared the resolutions for the next board meeting…,” Wallek said in one email.
But Weinstein said that she did not prepare the resolution brought to the board May 17 (to reduce its size). She said it was prepared by the district’s legal counsel.
Among statements from that resolution:
• The board believes that a reduction in the number of board members may enhance efficiency of its operations and allow the board to better serve the needs of the district and its students.
• The board has become concerned about the cost of maintaining a seven-member board and potential cost savings that could be achieved with a five-member board.
• After a review of the relevant costs, the board has determined that significant savings to the district would result from a decrease in the number of governing board members to five.
• The board also believes that a reduction in the number of board members will facilitate the design of electoral districts that are more cohesive and better represent communities of interest.
Since the board did not have any public discussion about any of those issues prior to the resolution showing up attached to the May 17 agenda, how would the district’s legal counsel know the statements represented the board’s views?
“I cannot say,” Weinstein said and clarified that she meant she can’t discuss the board’s closed sessions.
May 17 meeting
Napier and Wallek sent the first two emails to Weinstein just hours before the board’s 5 p.m. special meeting on May 17.
Wallek urged the board president to cancel that night’s meeting. He referenced something he said had taken place in the May 10 closed session (the specifics were redacted as confidential) and said it would make the planned public hearing on May 17 “a complete sham.
“I don’t think I have to tell you… if the public gets wind of this… the problems that it will present. The community will be outraged for being duped. The fallout will be monumental. The community will have ZERO trust in the integrity and transparency of YOU and this Board.”
As previously reported, the meeting was somewhat contentious. The email correspondence had not been made public, but Napier and Wallek were visibly agitated when the board size reduction was considered.
There had been no previous public discussion of the proposal to reduce the board size, but it was clear in the brief deliberation that the board was divided. Trustees Rick Scott and Jackie Wood declared their support for cutting the board size. Tracy Kelly supported keeping seven trustees. Napier and Wallek questioned the reasons cited in the draft resolution, but did not mention their early emails to the board president.
Eventually, the board voted. Weinstein, Scott and Wood supported the reduction, Napier, Wallek and Kelly voted against it. Kermode also voted against the resolution but with the caveat that he wanted the demographers to produce two sets of maps — showing options for both 5 and 7-member trustee areas.
And in another split, the board voted 4-3 to request a waiver from the state, meaning that if a decision is made to reduce the board size, it would not have to be approved by district voters. On that matter, Kermode voted with the majority to request the waiver while Kelly, Napier and Wallek dissented.
The waiver request, trustees were told, could be withdrawn if the board later decided to stay with seven members. It is now expected to be on the state board’s agenda July 13-14.
And the decision to keep the board size at seven trustees was short-lived as Kermode asked for the matter to be brought back for consideration on June 16.
Latest meeting
Public comment at the June 16 meeting, as in prior meetings, included numerous requests to keep the board size at seven — or to allow a public vote if a decision is made to reduce the board to five. Throughout the process, not a single member of the public in email or in-person comments supported the board size reduction or the exemption.
However, Weinstein and Wood both said they talked with individuals who did not respond in writing or speak at public hearings but told them they believe the board should be reduced to five members. Scott simply said his position had not changed.
Kermode gave many reasons for his support of reducing the board size, then drew applause from the audience when he voted against making the reduction in time for this year’s election. The parents, students and other public in the audience were soon disappointed, though, when Kermode joined with Scott, Weinstein and Wood to vote to reduce the board size for the 2024 election. Kelly, Napier and Wallek have voted against the reduction every time it has come up for a public vote.
For the 2022 election, if it is approved by the County Committee on June 29, the district will use Map 702. This map was selected by the board on June 16. The key provided with the map will govern which trustee areas will be up for election in 2022. Terms end this year for Scott, Kermode, Wallek and Weinstein. Scott has stated he does not plan to seek reelection. From available information, it does not appear that the other trustees live in areas expected to be on the ballot and if that is the case they cannot run for election this year.
By unanimous vote on May 17, the trustees directed demographers not to consider their addresses when drawing proposed maps. An interactive tool on the school district website allows individuals to enter an address to determine the trustee area.
How to be involved
A representative of the County Committee will conduct a public hearing on the committee’s behalf via teleconference at 4 p.m. on June 29.
The agenda, available on the school district website, calls for a public hearing on the by-trustee area voting proposal and map for November 2022 and a public hearing on the reduction of board members from seven to five trustees (with a map to be submitted at a future date).
According to the notice, this meeting will be accessible to members of the public, and public comment will be allowed only on agenda items at the appropriate time, as follows: https://zoom.us, Meeting ID: 430 112 3877 or by phone 1-888-475-4499 and enter code 430 112 3877.
Any individual who requires disability-related accommodations or modifications, including auxiliary aids and service, in order to participate in the public meeting should contact Christina Fabrizio at 661-636-4680. Any materials required by law to be made available to the public prior to the meeting can be requested by email to the following address: chfabrizio@kern.org, by noon on June 29.
