With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, the council took action at a special meeting Aug. 23, to save the city about $30,000 instead of proceeding with an election Nov. 8.
For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4, the only candidate was Joan Pogon-Cord. And for District 5, the only candidate was Susan Wiggins.
General Services Director Ashley Whitmore, who is the city’s elections official, said the three will be considered elected officials despite their appointment to new four-year terms.
Smith has served on the council continuously since his election in 1986 and is in his fifth term as mayor. During much of his time on the council he has also served as a representative to the Kern Council of Governments. According to the city’s website, he has helped secure millions of dollars in funding for traffic projects that impact Tehachapi residents such as the Challenger Drive expansion, a critical second route to the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital. In 2018, he received Kern COG’s Regional Award for Lifetime Achievement for an elected official.
Pogon-Cord was elected to represent District 4 in November 2018 and is completing her first term on the council. She is known to many area residents for her longtime work as a teacher and coach at Tehachapi High School.
Wiggins was first elected to the council in November 2014 and is completing her second term on the council. She has served two two-year terms as mayor. She was a member of the board of directors of Tehachapi Recreation and Park District for four years prior to her election to the council. In previous years, before her move to Tehachapi in 2001, she served on the boards of Mojave Unified School District and the Mojave Air and Spaceport.
