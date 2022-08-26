Briefs - city - group of 3.jpg

Three members of the Tehachapi City Council will serve new terms. With no other candidates for their positions, the City Council took action Aug. 18 to avoid the cost of an election and continue their terms. From left are Susan Wiggins, Joan Pogon-Cord and Mayor Phil Smith.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

With only incumbents filing for election to three seats on the Tehachapi City Council, the council took action at a special meeting Aug. 23, to save the city about $30,000 instead of proceeding with an election Nov. 8.

For District 1, the only candidate was Phil Smith. For District 4, the only candidate was Joan Pogon-Cord. And for District 5, the only candidate was Susan Wiggins.