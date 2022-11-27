Starbucks 106.11.22 SMIRNOFF (1).jpg

 Nick Smirnoff / For Tehachapi News

The newest Starbucks has opened in Capitol Hills, across the street from the Holiday Inn Express & Suites. This is the third Starbucks in greater Tehachapi.

Another operates at the eastern end of the city at the truck stop at the foot of the Tehachapi Boulevard off-ramp from Highway 58. The second Starbucks is at Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road in the western part of the city. In addition, Albertsons has a coffee kiosk inside.