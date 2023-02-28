When 11-year-old twins were hit by a car while crossing Tehachapi’s main street on their way to school in 1972, not much could be done to help them until an ambulance dispatched from Mojave arrived, more than a half-hour later.

Today, Kelly Henson Arciszewski and Tracy Henson Wills live thousands of miles apart, but as twins they share many memories and that accident is one of them.