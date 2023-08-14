After months of planning, the big weekend is coming up — the 60th Tehachapi Mountain Festival.
Clare Scotti, Jeanette Pauer and volunteers with the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce — along with about every other organization in town — are ready to welcome thousands of visitors this weekend.
Fun and fundraising will be on tap, with proceeds from festival activities helping keep many nonprofit organizations going throughout the year.
Some events and activities are officially affiliated with the festival, and others have been scheduled to provide visitors with even more to do (and take advantage of the crowds).
Here’s a helpful guide to the weekend’s events:
Friday, Aug. 18
Lights will be on all over town on Friday night with the PRCA Rodeo at the Tehachapi Event Center & Rodeo Grounds, the first game of the football season for the Tehachapi Warriors and Karaoke with DJ Eric at the V.F.W. on West Tehachapi Boulevard.
The Friday night performance is the opener for three days of rodeo hosted by the Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association. Friday’s rodeo begins at 7 p.m., and the grounds will be open at 5 p.m. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for a $3 discount prior to the day of the rodeo at our local ticket outlets in Tehachapi Albertsons, Hemme Hay in Tehachapi, Miramar Reality on Tucker Road and Cowgirls and Angels as well as the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce. The Emporium Western Store in Bakersfield and the Boot Barn in both Bakersfield and Lancaster will also have our rodeo tickets for sale.
Coy Burnett Stadium will be ready for the football season kickoff game against Burroughs High School from Ridgecrest. The frosh-soph game will start at 5 p.m., and the varsity game will start at 7:30 p.m. (There is no JV game this week). The Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club will honor the 30th anniversary of the 1993 13-0 CIF Champion Warriors at the game. The 1993 team members will run onto the field with the 2023 Warriors and be honored before the game.
Among other events and activities on the opening night of the festival will be Karaoke at the V.F.W., beginning at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
You’ll have to get up early to make all of the events on Saturday — and stay up late to catch the newest event — the Green Street Get Down — or the PRCA rodeo.
The day begins at West Park with the mass start of the Mountain Gallop 5K, sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District. You can register in advance online at tvrpd.org or on the day of the race.
Next up on Saturday is the pancake breakfast at the American Legion Post 221 building, 125 E. F St. in downtown Tehachapi. Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9:30 a.m.
Going downtown early for breakfast should help you find a great spot to watch the Mountain Festival Parade that will run along F Street beginning at 10 a.m.
Down the street at the Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., you’ll find the Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Show open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Next up, expect the crowd to move to Philip Marx Central Park, with the arts and crafts and park festival running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You’ll also find the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association’s Makers Market with arts and crafts booths in Railroad Park along Tehachapi Boulevard (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
If the park is too busy for you, you can enjoy the band Big Game Ticket performing at the V.F.W. on West F Street from 2 to 5 p.m.
In the park, you’ll find the Bear Mountain Boys performing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by the Black Gold Cloggers from 2 to 3 p.m. and Blond Mustard from 3 to 6 p.m. The beer garden, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be located nearby.
On Saturday evening, the action shifts away from the park. In addition to Saturday night’s rodeo, a brand-new family event will be held in downtown Tehachapi — the Green Street Get Down.
To be held along Green Street south of Tehachapi Boulevard and in Centennial Plaza, the free event will feature music from three bands — Soda Crackers, Mule Skinner and 3 Bad Jacks.
Will there be dancing? Yes, according to city spokesperson Key Budge, the event has a historic tie-in reminiscent of the street dance held at the same location on July 31, 1915, when the city celebrated the first street lights in town.
Food, beer and wine vendors will be on hand. The event runs from 6 to 10 p.m.
Not far down the road, Fistful of Nickels will perform at the V.F.W. from 6 to 10 p.m.
And rodeo action continues on Saturday night, with the rodeo grounds open at 5 p.m. and the PRCA rodeo performance beginning at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
If you think the festival will fizzle on Sunday, think again.
The roar of cars arriving for the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show downtown will begin around 7 a.m., and you can start previewing them at 9 a.m., with the notorious “thunder” of all the vehicles revving up their engines commencing at noon.
Christian Life Assembly invites everyone to join them in a church service beginning at 9 a.m. at Philip Marx Central Park. Bring blankets and lawn chairs and listen to Pastor Nick Smith. Free doughnuts and coffee will be served.
At the rodeo grounds on Sunday, Cowboy Church with music provided by The Bear Mountain Boys and a sermon by Pastor Chris Frost of Mountain Bible Church will begin at 11 a.m.
Other activities in the park will kick off at 10 a.m., including the arts and crafts booths, food vendors and beer garden. Michael Peters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Blue Mountain Tribe from 2 to 4 p.m. will keep music going in the park.
Elsewhere, the arts and crafts booths at Makers Market in Railroad Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Tehachapi Gem and Mineral Show will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tehachapi Senior Center.
On Sunday, the rodeo performance will be at 1 p.m., with the grounds opening at 11 a.m.
More information
More information about the Tehachapi Mountain Festival is available online at tehachapimountainfestival.com.
