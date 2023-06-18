A $64.84 million budget for Tehachapi Unified School District is expected to be considered by the Board of Trustees at a meeting on Tuesday, June 27.
Typically, the board meets monthly, but this year's schedule includes two meetings in June, no meetings in July, and two meetings in August.
The draft proposed budget and related documents, including the district’s proposed Local Control and Accountability Plan, were made available for public review beginning June 9 and public hearings were held at the board’s June 13 meeting. No one made comments at the public hearings.
Chief Administratorof Business Services Hojat Entezari provided the board with an overview of the budget on June 13. He said projected expenditures in the coming fiscal year exceed anticipated revenues by about $143,000.
The proposed budget projects this minimal deficit spending if current enrollment and average daily attendance maintain upward trends, Entezari said. He noted that deficit spending is expected in order to spend one-time funds that have been received but not spent.
The district’s largest expense is salaries and benefits for school employees. Salaries of teachers and other certificated employees amount to 35.7 percent of budgeted expenditures, with 17 percent for salaries of classified employees. Employee benefits chomp another 21.8 percent out of the budget. Expenses for services (14.3 percent), supplies (6.2 percent) and equipment (4.2 percent) make up the rest of the estimated $64.98 million.
The district has two types of revenue, Entezari noted — unrestricted of about $50.75 million and restricted of about $14.08 million. About 24.9 percent of district revenue comes from property tax, 1.2 percent from the California Lottery, with the rest from various state and federal sources — some tied to specific programs.
The state budget hasn’t yet been finalized, but Entezari used indicators from the governor’s proposed budget and other guidance to help develop the budget.
He shared a fiscal outlook with the board and noted that the governor’s budget revision in May proposed an 8.22 cost-of-living increase to base rates. A challenge to the 8.22 percent COLA, Entezari noted, is that it is funded with one-time dollars.
The governor’s budget also pulled back about $3 million in block grants already awarded to fund new ongoing initiatives, he said. State revenues from the “Big 3” — income, corporate and sales tax — are short of original estimates by $5 billion, he noted ($116 billion instead of $121 billion) and are further impacted by the tax deadline.
Additionally, the district may have lost funding in some areas but is expected to gain funding from Proposition 28, a citizen initiative passed in 2022. The district will receive about $568,000 for instructional arts and music education and must spend at least 80 percent of this on staffing at TUSD school sites.
Entezari said the district continues to diligently monitor rising costs to ensure ongoing revenues are sufficient to cover expenditures.
He also noted that the state’s Local Control Funding Formula disproportionately benefits districts with a high concentration of disadvantaged students.
TUSD earns less money per average daily attendance than surrounding school districts, which puts pressure on the job market for teachers and classified staff, he said.
Additional one-time revenue, including money related to addressing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and student learning loss, resulted in more than a $5 million increase to the district’s fund balance for the year just ending, Entezari noted, and all of those funds were not used. In the coming year, reserves will be used to offset a deficit. But his projections for the following two years show the district returning to a non-deficit position.
Entezari based the budget on about a 1% decline in student enrollment next year. Board President Paul Kaminski expressed concern that the pending closure of one correctional facilities might result in a greater loss of students. Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson said the district and other local entities are following the state's action and will continue to monitor the situation.
The closure of Facility D at the California Correctional Institution later this month — and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation plans to not continue the lease of a prison facility in California City after it expires in March 2024 may result in some prison employees who live in Tehachapi and work at one of those facilities needing to move elsewhere to retain jobs.
The proposed budget is expected to be adopted by the school board on June 27. In August, a revised budget will be adopted about 45 days after the state budget is approved. And in December and next March, the board will adopt the first and second interim budgets reflecting any changes in the financial picture.
June 13 action
Also at the June 13 meeting, the board heard presentations from Chief Administrator of Personnel Roxanne Romero about difficulties in recruitment and retention of employees.
She recommended — and the board approved — two initiatives.
The first will provide a $5,000 annual stipend to district administrators to compensate them for additional hours they must spend beyond the school day to provide supervision at student events in the coming fiscal year.
The stipend will be paid to people assigned to about two dozen positions that are on the district’s management salary schedule.
Romero said the administrators don’t otherwise receive any compensation for their extra hours spent covering between 15 and 18 activities per month. Each one of them is working extended hours on a regular basis, she said.
To help recruit teachers in hard-to-fill positions — specifically math, science and special education — the board agreed to pay one-time $3,000 signing bonuses for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Only four of seven trustees were present at the June 13 school board meeting. Trustees Deborah Du-Sorenson, Tyler Napier and Cassandra Sweeney were absent.
Next meeting
The next meeting of the school board will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27. The meeting will be held at the district office, 300 S. Robinson St. Agendas are published online at tehachapiusd.com.
