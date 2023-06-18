School district budget projection

A presentation about the school district’s budget at the June 13 meeting of Tehachapi Unified School District’s Board of Trustees showed a relatively small deficit in the coming year — but a more than $5 million increase to district coffers in the year just ended — with fiscal stability returning in 2024-25.

 Courtesy of Tehachapi Unified School District

A $64.84 million budget for Tehachapi Unified School District is expected to be considered by the Board of Trustees at a meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

Typically, the board meets monthly, but this year's schedule includes two meetings in June, no meetings in July, and two meetings in August.