A short video produced by the city of Tehachapi and narrated by Jon Hammond was published on the city’s Facebook page on July 21, the 70th anniversary of the devastating Tehachapi earthquake of 1952.

 Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi

The city of Tehachapi released a short video on July 21 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 1952.

Narrated by Tehachapi author and historian Jon Hammond, the video includes images from the aftermath of the earthquake, which killed 12 people.