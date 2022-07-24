The city of Tehachapi released a short video on July 21 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the devastating earthquake of 1952.
Narrated by Tehachapi author and historian Jon Hammond, the video includes images from the aftermath of the earthquake, which killed 12 people.
“On this 70th anniversary of the 1952 Tehachapi earthquake, we remember the lives lost and the impact this event had on our community. However, we have been and will always be unshaken in our resolve,” Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said of the video he produced.
Hammond also talked about the earthquake during a TehachaPod podcast produced by the city. Links to the video and podcast can be found on the city’s Faceboook page, facebook.com/CityOfTehachapi.
A longer video about the earthquake is still under wraps but is expected to be screened at the BeeKay Theatre sometime in August and will also become part of an exhibit about the earthquake at the Tehachapi Museum.
The 20-minute video was produced by Thom Mills of Trispect Films in association with the Tehachapi Heritage League. It combines historic footage and photos along with short reenactments of events just before and after the 45-second earthquake.
The film was written and directed by Mills with narration by Philip Emeott. Cast members, in order of appearance, are Chris Morales, Kevin Carter, David Shacklock, Keith Sackewitz, Andi Hicks, Neill Hicks, Spike Daniels, David Taber, Liz Tiede, Mike Welch, Leslie Reynolds, Silent Wolf, Axel Inunza, Mason Whitney and Eric Leiss. Emeott and David Zaldivar provided additional voices. Geologist Emily Fisher appeared as herself. Individuals recalling the earthquake were Peggy Robinson, Mary Chaidez, Joe Fontaine and Pat Gracey.
Others making brief appearances were Joyce Stowers, William Parker Sackewitz, Steve Karoly, Clyde Davis, Stephen Smith, Patricia Smith, Judy Mitchell, Neil Repko and Audrey Post.
More information about the screening at the BeeKay will be published when it is available.
