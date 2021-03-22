The 93561 ZIP code has had 3,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began a year ago, according to Kern County Public Health Services data available Monday.
The county says that 1,619 of those people have recovered, and 1,961 people are presumed to have recovered.
Countywide, there have been 1,094 deaths since the pandemic began, and 105,542 confirmed cases.
Public Health reports 37,736 people have recovered from their illness, and 62,757 people are presumed to have recovered.
The state reports that 90 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kern, and 185 of those are in intensive care units. Those numbers were last updated Sunday.
The public can find more data on the Kern County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard at https://kernpublichealth.com/covid-19_dashboard/.
The health department is reminding residents that you can find testing locations by going to kernpublichealth.com, clicking on the COVID-19 button and looking for “find a testing site near you."
The public can go to https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information, including who falls into particular phases and tiers, and resources.
