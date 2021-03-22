Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow after midnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.