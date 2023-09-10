Tehachapi's apple season began last week. One of the largest apple growers open to the public is Pulford Appletree Orchard, a longtime family-operated enterprise.
Local apples are known for their consistent flavor from season to season.
In the spring of 1994, John and Becky Pulford planted more than 2,000 apple trees on their property along Highline Road in Tehachapi. Thirteen varieties were planted on 10 acres and in 1996, the first small crop was harvested.
In the time since, additional varieties were planted, bringing the total from 13 to today’s 19. Harvest is late summer and early fall, usually between late August and early November.
The apples are the payoff for a year’s worth of labor. During the winter, trees are pruned to help promote new growth for next season. Rows between trees are kept tilled and weed-free for maximum water absorption during the rainy season.
The end of the rainy season brings bloom time, when apple blossoms begin to appear. It’s during this bloom time that the trees are most susceptible to disease and frost damage. The trees are given fertilizer and as the blossoms fall, the fruit starts to grow. Throughout the growing season each tree is hand thinned, leaving only the healthiest fruit to continue to mature.
From June to September, measured amounts of water are applied to the trees for optimal health and to promote a large harvest.
“This year has been especially bountiful for us. Each variety and tree is yielding its maximum potential," Becky Pulford said.
Pulford Appletree Orchard strives to provide an inviting setting for families with picnic tables, a museum of old farm implements and a child's hay bale maze. Their knowledgeable and friendly staff can answer most any apple question.
“It’s our goal to make sure that every customer from near, or far, experiences the ‘apple experience’ to its fullest," according to the orchard's mission statement.
