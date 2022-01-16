She's achieved her dream career, breaking the proverbial glass ceiling that is often associated with life in the corporate board room. Desiree Horton achieved her career goal at 1,000 feet in the air, flying over burning hillsides as one of very few highly qualified female fire suppression helicopter pilots.
After many years of part-time and relief assignments across the state, Horton was hired this past week by the Kern County Fire Department as their newest full-time fire/rescue helicopter pilot. Horton succeeds retiring pilot Pat Williams.
Horton is a Southern California native, and as such knows full well the threats of wildfires and the tactical advantages rotary aircraft have in mitigating those challenges.
She started flying lessons while still in her teens. She gained experience as a pilot of rotary-type aircraft and has numerous fire suppression training endorsements.
In a phone interview, Horton expressed her gratitude for the position that she has with the KCFD.
“My 31 years overall professional experience flying rotary aircraft, which includes 16 years in fire suppression assignments and 12 years in flying the type helicopters (UH-1 Huey) that are utilized in KCFD operations, made me uniquely qualified for my current position with the county," Horton said. "It’s a career (fire service) that I highly recommend for more women to pursue. The training is hard but the results are great."
Horton concluded by saying, “I believe women have a lot to offer when it comes to public service jobs and helping others.”
Horton is stationed at the Keene Helibase in eastern Kern County. She and fellow helicopter pilots, crew chiefs and a contingency of ground support personnel continue to train to serve the residents of Kern County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.