Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny firmly believes she started her long career in the California State University system as a young, incoming freshman in the mid-1970s.
"I started in the CSU as a student. I'm a three-time alumna," she said Wednesday as she sat down for an interview with The Californian at her office complex on the southwest Bakersfield campus.
"When I started at Humboldt in 1974 as a freshman, well, you can see that's almost 50 years ago," Zelezny said. "My career started then in the CSU and it's been entirely in the CSU."
She started in 1988 as a lecturer at Fresno State, went back to school as a reentry graduate student. By this time, she was married, with three children.
She had to go to Los Angeles for four years to earn her doctorate, while her husband, John Zelezny, then a department chair at Fresno State, took care of the children.
Zelezny then entered the tenure-track system at Fresno State — assistant professor, associate professor, department chair — before she decided to go in an entirely new direction by earning a master's in business administration.
"When I finished with distinction, I was invited to apply for the associate dean of the business school," she remembered.
Zelezny continued her rapid rise, ultimately reaching the office of provost, second in command at the university.
She was appointed CSUB president in 2018. And what a ride it's been.
Zelezny announced Monday that she will retire at the end of the year. Dec. 31 will be her last day as president of the university.
The day of this interview also happened to be John and Lynnette Zelezny's 43rd wedding anniversary.
Q: As an undergrad at Humboldt State, now Cal Poly Humboldt, did you ever imagine you might one day be the president of a university?
A: Never imagined it. I didn’t imagine it then. I certainly was not a child that imagined being a university president. So, interestingly though, I worked at food services at Humboldt when I began there, and sort of an interesting overlay is that I started washing pots and pans in the back kitchen. But I moved my way up to catering for the president. The president at Humboldt was Alistair McCrone. I got to know him and his wife; they always requested me to do the catering in their home for special events, and when I graduated with both my undergrad and my master’s degree, he signed an autographed picture of me and himself at my graduation. I recently went back for the investiture of the new president.
President McCrone (now in his 90s) was there, so I asked to sit with him at lunch. It was a very emotional reunion because he is getting on in years. He said, in his very eloquent way, that he couldn’t remember too many details, but when I brought him his tea — he is Scottish and that is one of the things that he always liked about me is that I always had it ready for him, tea with milk — and so at the luncheon I brought him a tea with milk and he said, “How did you know?" and I said, "Well, President McCrone, I brought you your tea for many, many years. And I also said to him, "I even remember some of your words at the graduation ceremonies."
He said, "You can remember my words from way back then?” I said, "Why, yes I do." And he said, "Well what do you remember?" And I said, "I remember you always closed with "Godspeed. And I think this moment is a little bit like Godspeed." Then we were in tears. A beautiful moment. So, I had a connection to one of the presidents with the longest term in the history of the CSU, and I watched him in action. But it never occurred to me, and I am sure not to him either, that I would actually be in this role.
Q: What does that say about the California State University system, that a young woman who started off like so many of her contemporaries at an institution of higher learning not so different from CSUB, could rise to become the leader of just such an institution?
A: It really is the CSU story. So, to take a young woman like me, I was eager to learn. I was in a totally different environment. I lived in San Diego as a high school graduate, moved all the way to the northern end of the state. But this is the story of the CSU. They pour a high-quality education into your experience, including extra-curricular experiences like work opportunities. ... My life was changed because a professor offered me a position as a teaching assistant in statistics, and he wrote a note on my quiz that said, "I want you to know you are really good at this." Well, I had always wanted to be a mathematician. ... My whole trajectory changed at that time.
The CSU is about that high-quality education, giving you these other engaging opportunities. So, I was a teaching assistant, then later I worked in research with professors, which the CSU is known for, and I had the experience I needed when it came to getting a job as a lecturer in the CSU. This is what the CSU does and this is what makes us proud. It gives you those opportunities and it really gives you the lift that you need for that social and economic mobility.
Q: You are the first woman to lead CSUB. Before you, Horace Mitchell was the university’s first Black president. Meanwhile, across town at Bakersfield College, former President Sonya Christian has moved into the chancellor’s office, even as BC’s interim president, Steve Watkin, is likely to become the college’s first Black president. What are your thoughts about being part of this historic group of individuals?
A: I think the importance of our appointments is incredibly influential for those young people, our young students who are looking upward, and they need to see themselves in leaders who are ahead of them. While Sonya and I didn’t have those mentors, we found a way to support one another. I think the impression that this gives to our average student here at CSUB — who is a Latina, who is 22 years old, and is likely studying engineering — it shows them, "Look, there is a role for you, and we are here to support you."
Q: When you came to Bakersfield in 2018, no one could have predicted that a worldwide pandemic would descend two years later on every segment of society, including education. In a matter of days and weeks, everything changed, presenting you with what had to be one of the most profound challenges of your 40-year career. What did you learn from that experience?
A: I learned how strong we are as a team. We were up to the challenge. One of the things we have been credited for at CSUB is how well we handled the transition and support for the community.
The governor came and looked at our immunization center, which was a collaboration of health care providers here in town. That day he sent out a news release, sharing and saying this is the model of how these immunization centers should look. I really appreciate his visit and the accolades that he gave us and really appreciated that he was really looking around at how well we had done overall.
I am certain that when it came time for him to decide about the Energy Innovation Center, he remembered his visit here and he had confidence that we would do good by his investment. So, it made us stronger, and we have not missed a beat.
Now our students are back on campus at CSUB and we love their energy and the excitement of being a thriving campus. We are very strong.
Q: Can you give readers a short explanation of Graduation Initiative 2025, CSUB’s ambitious program to increase graduation rates — and the progress you have seen regarding the initiative?
A: Let me give it to you at a very high level. When I entered, this initiative had just begun. So, everyone basically had a baseline and the initiative was, by 2025, to increase graduation rates across the board for both our freshmen and our transfer students, and to be mindful of the different kinds of students, the diverse students that we have, to make sure we were attentive to being an equal playing field. That is what we call closing the gaps. We have students who come here and they may be on financial aid or they are students that are underrepresented ... it matters not. Our attention is on them and we are providing those extra support systems for them to succeed.
Since I have come in, we have committed ourselves to the graduation initiative. We have moved at all levels and we will meet all of our goals: Increase our four-year graduation rates, our six-year graduation rates. We have narrowed the gaps between those that are underrepresented and those that are non-underrepresented, in terms of their graduation rates and their success.
What we have seen is that all ships rise because of these efforts. CSUB will be one of the CSUs that not only meets some of their goals early, but will exceed the graduation rates and will actually be pulling up the rest of the CSUs. Some places are having a little more challenge with this, but our rates have all gone up. It has also been an absolute joy to see the numbers of graduates go up. Now we have to have multiple graduations. We used to not have a winter graduation. Now I understand we may have to have two winter graduations — and this is all an indicator of getting students to the finish line, in the timing that is right for them. Some students work and a six-year graduation is what they're anticipating. Others are trying to get to a graduate school and they want to do four years and get on with their life.
One more thing that I am so proud of is that the numbers are growing of those students who are graduating in less than four years. ... It really says a lot about the hard work ethic of Bakersfield and Kern County. That is one of the things we are noted for. We don’t have a lot of students here with silver spoons in their mouths. That’s not who we are. We are hardworking, and that is part of our DNA as residents of this wonderful city and county. Our students really emulate that.
Q: CSUB under your leadership has worked hard to improve recruitment and outcomes for underrepresented students at the university. Can you help us understand the aspirations and goals of these efforts and why the work must continue?
A: We are a very diverse community. We are a Hispanic-serving institution, and we also have students from underrepresented classifications that trust us and believe in us and come to us for an excellent education.
Our intention, after their education, is to send out leaders of character into their professional lives, and our expectation is that they will not only benefit from their education, but our expectation is that they will lead. They will be leading their families; they will be leading in their communities and they will lead in their professions. The CSU celebrates the students that we share with this community.
Also, the majority of students that graduate from CSUB stay in this community, so it is a real value added. It is our gift to this community. Our students are often place-committed. They want to be here. This is where they grew up, this is where their family is, this is where they intend to work and raise their families.
We are invested not only in their education but in their future and what they will give back to this community. We also align our curriculum with their future workforce needs and we feel really good about the lift we are giving to the economic vitality of this community.
Q: Kern County is a leader in the state in energy production, in both traditional fossil fuels and renewable energy. Talk to us a bit about CSUB’s vision to build a hub for energy research right here in the valley?
A: It is our niche. It is the right place where research innovation will happen at scale. What we know is that our energy corporations, that are huge supporters of CSUB, have invested in us and in our campaign and in student support. Our energy corporations are out in front on this. They are thinking of new ways of providing energy, of diversifying the way in which energy sources will benefit not just the state but the nation.
So, we are privileged to be in a very unique location where there is oil and potential for carbon management because of our geology. So, we are taking advantage of our unique geographic location to really provide innovation and research that will benefit the future.
Q: You have been clear that the university’s partnership with almost every aspect of the larger community is crucial. What do you see in this sphere as you look back over the past five years?
A: My first impression is what a generous and supportive community that we are in and how grateful I am for it. Our job as a regional comprehensive university is to serve the community. That is a responsibility that we take very seriously.
Being in partnerships on community initiatives, efforts, has really benefited in a win/win way both the university and the community. I am very grateful for the support we have received and working in partnership on the K-12 Kern Pledge that has increased our student numbers, that has increased our graduations. I am thankful for the work that we do in collaboration with Better Bakersfield Boundless Kern — that’s the B3K initiative. CSUB was key in the beginning of that thinking. The Brookings Institute came to us, they worked with the community, and we were able to come up with a plan. We then learned how the university has to play a key role in matching our curriculum with the future jobs that the B3K is aiming to lift.
In a 10-year time frame, this is a very bold goal of 100,000 jobs, and the university plays a gigantic role in making sure that we are educating the students for those future jobs here in Bakersfield and Kern County. CSUB has a gift from Valley Strong (Credit Union) to provide the metrics and the dashboard. Already since the beginning of the B3K, the jobs have upped it. It has been worth it. It's an audacious goal, but we are absolutely optimistic and confident that we are going to make the mark on a different economic vitality because of this work.
Q: Where do you go from here? What are your plans for retirement?
A: I plan to pick up writing. I have written a couple of books in the past and so I do have goals to get back to writing books. I have, throughout my career these past 10 years, I have been very involved in executive leadership, coaching, mentorship, so I certainly will continue to work in that area. I most specifically specialize in mentoring executive women, so I will stay very engaged. I have lots of exciting folks that it is such a joy to work with, and I will expand that work. I will look forward to celebrating their success.
