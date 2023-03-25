Tehachapi businesses will be invited to participate in a “Stars & Stripes Campaign” this July to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish, an organization that works to fulfill children’s wishes.
Ashley Sodergren, director of development for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, shared information about the program with members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon on March 21.
And Chamber President Jeanette Pauer announced that a celebration to kick off the campaign will take place in June at Mountain Bowling and P-Dubs Brew Pub.
Local businesses will be asked to host a paper star campaign during July. For a small donation, their customers can purchase a paper star to display inside the business.
Pauer said the goal is to raise $10,000 for the Make-A-Wish program and that prizes will be awarded to businesses that raise the most money and those that sell the most stars. Typically donors will write their names on the stars and they will be posted in the business to raise awareness about the campaign.
The program
Sodergren noted that it’s a common misconception that children served by Make-A-Wish have a terminal illness.
This isn’t true, she said.
Eligibility for a wish is for a child to be over the age of two-and-a-half and no older than 18 at the time of referral. And they must be suffering from a critical illness that's either progressive or degenerative, or a malignant condition that has placed the child's life in jeopardy. They also must have never received a previous wish from any other wish-granting organization.
The children’s wishes vary. Trips to Disney destinations and room redecorations are popular, but some youngsters have different ideas.
Many local residents will be familiar with “Super Logan,” the 11-year-old who wanted to be a superhero. Last October Make-A-Wish volunteers helped him became “Super Logan” as he worked on super deeds and thwarted the plot of the evil villain “Bitter Apple” during the Tehachapi Apple Festival. He and his sidekick, “Wonder Dad,” managed to save the Apple Festival as well as the city of Tehachapi and his efforts were rewarded when Tehachapi Mayor Phil Smith presented him with a key to the city.
Make-A-Wish granted 10 wishes in the South Valley during February. This was more than the average of 4.3 wishes per month in the previous six months, Sodergren said.
Children are on a waiting list for wishes and there are currently four children on the list in Tehachapi and Keene. Two are hoping to visit a Disney destination, one would like a room redecoration and the other is undecided.
Volunteer opportunities
The organization offers many types of volunteer opportunities, Sodergren said. These include serving as a member of the regional council, event support, administrative support and — one of the favorites — wish-granting.
Wish-granting volunteers meet with the child’s family, assist the child in determining the top three wishes and act as a liaison between staff and the wish family during the wish process.
Wish-granters must be at least 21 years old and participate in in-depth training.
Internships are also available to allow interested volunteers to assist a specific department with day-to-day tasks while learning skills essential to joining the workforce. Internships are offered for both career development and school credit.
How to help
In addition to volunteering, direct donations are accepted. And Pauer is hoping a lot of Tehachapi businesses will step up and participate in the “Stars & Stripes Campaign.”
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
