Make a wish.jpg

Ashley Sodergren, director of development for Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties, shared information about the program with members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon on March 21.

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Tehachapi businesses will be invited to participate in a “Stars & Stripes Campaign” this July to help raise funds for Make-A-Wish, an organization that works to fulfill children’s wishes.

