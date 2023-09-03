We have no oceans and we enjoy limited lakes, but a thousand anchors are dropping in Kern County.
These aren't ordinary anchors designed to fight the wind and currents that might steer a vessel off course, but rather touchpoints for mooring a person to help and hope.
These anchors are little blue cardboard boxes to be launched into the universe by Kern County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services in September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. Inside, those who discover a box on park benches, library shelves — really anywhere — will find information to help those who are struggling with suicidal thoughts, hopelessness and mental health challenges.
"It is OK to say you're not OK. It's OK to say you need help," said Christina Rajlal, an industrial and organizational psychologist who is the behavioral health program supervisor and Mental Health Services Act coordinator at the county department.
And that's where the box with an anchor image on top comes in. It's a tangible item stuffed with real resources, from inspirational posters to a contract you can sign for yourself to stay safe to phone numbers you can call for help, right then, right now. It reaches people when someone else isn't there in person. And it's meant to meet people where they're at.
It's free to take the entire box, keep an item or two that speaks to you, read the material, or leave all of it for the next person. Maybe you need the box for a day or two but then you want to leave it for someone else to discover. All are acceptable.
That came up when some pilot "anchors" were dropped in the lobby at the Mary K. Shell Mental Health Center. Staff asked: Do we log who takes a box? What if pieces go missing? Is there a time limit to keep one?
No, Rajlal explained. They've "put the tool into the universe," she said, and whatever happens with them is fine.
Those who encounter a box are encouraged to consider leaving an inspirational note, drawing or resource for someone else. Personalization matters, research shows, and to that end KBHRS staff and contractors have been invited to create notes using scented, colorful markers and stamps.
"We let them know they are not alone," said Estela Padilla Stewart, who has worked on the project with Rajlal and wrote some of the notes.
The boxes and concept — formally called Find Your Anchor — were born out of lived experience. Ali Borowsky, founder and CEO of the registered nonprofit, said she found much mental health help to be cold, clinical and corporate. It wasn't what she needed.
Sometimes, she said, people need "the power of the little things in life" to get them through another moment, another day, another week. She said the last time she was hospitalized for 13 days, little things such as clean underwear and scoring an extra pickle at lunch mattered.
Borowsky strongly suggests people make a list of five to 10 "anchors" for their life before they might need them. This can be simple: sipping an iced latte, watching a favorite movie, chewing your favorite pink Starburst candy.
She hopes people see the Find Your Anchor boxes as "a gift from the universe." Borowsky, a designer, created all the items in the original boxes. After she placed her first one in a library in Elgin, Ill., she received a call: "You must have saved hundreds of lives by now." No, it was her very first box. Now there are 63,000 boxes — and growing — in the world.
People's need for help is real. Rajlal said for every individual who dies by suicide, an average of 135 people are impacted. Schoolmates, friends, co-workers, spouses, children and more suffer.
But will printed resources in a box make a difference?
"I firmly believe that there is not a one-size-fits-all in mental health," Borowsky said. She later added: "If it helped one person, it is worth it."
Inside the box you'll find "52+ Reasons to Live," a deck of cards designed by Borowsky, each illustrated with something you might find to be an anchor.
Adventures. Quiet time. Incredible sunsets. Making unforgettable memories. Milkshakes.
Maybe one is your anchor.
