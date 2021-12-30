The American Association of University Women’s members and friends are invited to learn about the music program offered at Tehachapi High School.
Lisa McKim-Hall, THS music director, is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the AAUW Tehachapi branch’s meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m. in Friendship Hall of Tehachapi Community Church, 100 East Green St.
This topic was chosen for the meeting because education is of great concern to AAUW, according to organizers, and its members recognize the importance music plays in students’ lives.
McKim-Hall will outline the scope and benefits of the music program available in Tehachapi. She also plans to share her plans for improving and expanding music in schools, according to a statement from AAUW.
Membership in the AAUW is open to both women and men with a two-year degree or higher degree from an accredited institution.
Information about Tehachapi Mountain Branch AAUW may be found at tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net. Those interested in joining can call 661-972-6508 for questions about the event or membership.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.