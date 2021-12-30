Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Rain and snow this morning changing to rain showers late. High near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.