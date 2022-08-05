Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross continue to negotiate a contract, according to a report from Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley.
Martin’s report came during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
As reported earlier, Adventist Health System’s contract with Anthem Blue Cross was set to expire on July 18. The nonprofit health system had requested higher reimbursement rates from the insurer.
Martin said the entities have agreed to a second two-week extension of the contract. It is now set to expire Aug. 16.
He noted that Anthem has taken steps to get the rates closer to what is being requested.
Michael Bowman, a spokesperson for Anthem, previously said the contract negotiation is specific to commercial health plan members (employer-based, self-insured PPOs, HMOs, EPOs). Members who have Medicare Part C are also affected, however, those with a Medicare supplemental policy for Part A and Part B (Medigap) are not affected by this negotiation.
Some people have received letters from Anthem indicating that the contract has been canceled and advising them to go elsewhere for care or face potential out-of-network expenses. Bowman advises individuals receiving such letters to call Anthem’s customer service number (on the letter) because some letters were sent in error.
