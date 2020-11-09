Exciting news came out of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley during the first Economic Development Council meeting since the pandemic began.
On Nov. 4, Tehachapians learned about the hospital's plans to build a new imaging center, a $4 million project.
According to Christina Scrivner, director of philanthropy for the Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Foundation, the hospital plans to host a groundbreaking event, called a Hard Hat and High Heels, sometime during the first quarter of next year for stakeholders and donors.
Scrivner said the new Imaging Pavilion should be fully constructed and operational in late summer of 2021.
"We have completed our $2 million fundraising campaign for the Imaging Pavilion," Scrivner said Thursday.
The Imaging Pavilion will include a state-of-the art Magnetic Resonance Imaging and a 64-slice Computed Tomography. In addition, the pavilion will feature a shared control room, waiting room and changing room.
"It will be a complete imaging suite in order to accommodate diagnostic procedures," Scrivner said.
The announcement comes as a grand milestone for Tehachapi as residents will soon have the option to have that imaging done locally versus making the trip to Bakersfield, Lancaster or beyond.
"I think this was the right project. When the hospital opened, people really saw what was possible, and it really elevated care. We had become so conditioned to a certain level of health care in our community with this new hospital that I think that people started to realize what we could have. I think that it makes sense that when this hospital was built, and the bond that was passed and the community's willingness to contribute to something they felt like they needed and valued, I think they felt that we were capable of meeting this need and they have trusted our care and what we are committed to," Scrivner said.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley started fundraising for the Imaging Pavilion approximately two years ago.
Scrivner said the lead gift of $500,000 was donated by Jim and Lesa Cyr to inspire the vision for the project.
“We are very happy and excited to see that soon Tehachapi will be even closer to having some of the best medical equipment available. It is our hope that it aids in the health of our community for years to come. We hope that everyone understands that this is our community hospital and as a community we can all make a difference! For future emergencies, detections of illness and more, this pavilion will be a blessing to many," Lesa Cyr wrote in an email.
The remaining $1.4 million was made through a number of other private donations. Adventist Health will contribute the remaining $2 million towards the Imaging Pavilion.
Scrivner went on to say the Imaging Pavilion is a necessity for the hospital to help "fill in the gaps" and elevate care for imaging diagnostics.
"We believe that, based on their (Cyrs') lead gift, we could reach out to the community and raise the balance necessary. In fact, I met with Jim and Lesa two weeks ago, and shared with them that we were at $1.9 million. We were strategizing on how to complete the fundraising, and they agreed to take us over the finish line and gave us the final $100,000," Scrivner said.
If it wasn't for the help and collaboration of the community, the new Imaging Pavilion would not have been possible.
“We are blessed and honored by the continued generosity and commitment of the community," wrote Misty Cantrell, patient care executive for Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. "It is through this generosity that we will be able to continue the sacred work we are entrusted to provide and continue to enhance health care services in Tehachapi. With this new imaging pavilion, we will be able to add health care services and keep our community local for their care."
