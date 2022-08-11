A contract agreement announced Thursday ends a public dispute between Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross of California over "in-network" reimbursement rates the Indianapolis-based insurer pays the hospital chain headquartered in Roseville.
An afternoon news release issued jointly by the two companies said that "effective immediately, (Anthem's members) … continue to have in-network access to Adventist Health hospitals and physicians in California."
At stake was a single, statewide contract covering care rendered by Adventist to Anthem members not covered by Medi-Cal or Medicare benefits. The contract covers fully insured health plans as well as "self-insured" plans sponsored wholly by employers.
The agreement caps a contentious process that Adventist took public with a local news event July 13 asking Anthem's local members to call and ask the insurer to raise the rates it pays Adventist, while Anthem countered that it had offered higher rates but Adventist rejected them.
Adventist and Anthem put it all behind them in Thursday's release.
"We are pleased to have reached a mutual agreement with Adventist Health that provides our members with continued access to care at Adventist Health facilities," Anthem Regional Vice President John Pickett said in the release. "The successful resolution of our discussions builds on our long-term partnership and shared commitment to providing access to high-quality care for those in communities we serve."
"We are pleased to continue our long working relationship with Anthem Blue Cross," Adventist Chief Operating Officer Todd Hofheins said in the same release. "Our mission calls us to provide high quality care to patients in our communities and we're excited to continue caring for Anthem Blue Cross members."
