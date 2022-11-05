Registered voters within the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District on Friday, Nov. 4, received bright yellow letters from Adventist Health and another letter from the Kern County Elections Office calling attention to an error on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
The Elections Office letter called voter attention to a printing error on the ballot for Measure X, a proposal by the healthcare district to extend Adventist Health's lease of the Tehachapi hospital. The ballot appears to indicate that Measure X is a bond measure. It is not.
And in the letter from Adventist Health, Site Administrator Edward Martin noted that passage of Measure E "ensures that Adventist Health will construct — at no cost to the taxpayer — a new, state-of-the-art outpatient pavilion" on the grounds of the hospital.
"If voters don't approve Measure X, Adventist Health will maintain its lease for the originally agreed-upon 30-year term, expiring in 2046, and will not build a new outpatient pavilion for primary care services," Martin wrote.
At a meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council on Nov. 2, Martin expressed disappointment in the ballot error and noted that many people will have voted before communication about the error was made.
