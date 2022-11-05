Election error - Measure X letters.jpg

Registered voters within the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District on Friday, Nov. 4, received bright yellow letters from Adventist Health and another letter from the Kern County Elections Office calling attention to an error on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.

The Elections Office letter called voter attention to a printing error on the ballot for Measure X, a proposal by the healthcare district to extend Adventist Health's lease of the Tehachapi hospital. The ballot appears to indicate that Measure X is a bond measure. It is not.