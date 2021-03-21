Adventist Health hosted a prayer service for hope and healing for patients, caregivers and the community Friday night.
While those who spoke gathered at Adventist Health Bakersfield, others pulled into the parking lots of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley and Delano to listen as the presentation was broadcast on Christian radio station KAXL/Life at FM 88.3.
The event was in conjunction with the one-year anniversary of California’s stay-at-home order going into effect at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adventist Health Bakersfield Chaplain Tony Andrews said, “We thank you Lord for showing us hope and not letting us fall into despair.”
