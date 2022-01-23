Among the negative impacts of the pandemic is the fact that many people have postponed doctor appointments or cancer screenings.
According to the nonprofit Prevent Cancer Foundation, 26 percent of all women surveyed did not schedule a cervical cancer screening during the pandemic and nearly a quarter of women (24 percent) ages 40 to 60 say it’s been more than 36 months since their last OB/GYN appointment.
Sarah Carroll, a board-certified family nurse practitioner at the Adventist Health internal medicine clinic on West Valley Boulevard in Tehachapi, is among health professionals taking time to draw attention to the importance of cervical cancer screening.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, Carroll said. But at any time of the year, it’s important for women to understand the risk factors for cervical cancer — and how to prevent the cancer that’s responsible for 7 percent of all cancer-related deaths in women worldwide.
A vast majority of those deaths are in developing countries where they don’t have screening programs, Carroll said. But missing recommended screenings because of the pandemic can have a deadly outcome.
In the United States, she noted, an 80 percent decline in cervical cancer between 1930 and 2012 is attributed to use of the Pap test.
Nearly all cervical cancer is caused by HPV, Carroll said. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Any woman who is sexually active is at risk, Carroll said, and having multiple partners increases the risk.
Fortunately, there are ways to prevent HPV infection and if caught early, cervical cancer is easily treated, she noted.
“One of the reasons cervical cancer can be so insidious is that it doesn’t have a lot of symptoms initially,” Carroll said. “Only once the cancer is more severe will a woman have unusual bleeding or discharge that could be an indicator.”
Here is other information Carroll passed along:
• All women over the age of 21 should get a Pap test done every three years through age 29.
• Women from age 30 to 65 can cut back to having a Pap test every five years if it’s accompanied by an HPV test, which Carroll explained is a simple swab.
• A vaccine can help prevent HPV. It is typically given to girls at ages 11-12 but can be given to girls as young as 9 or as old as 26.
• Use of condoms can help prevent HPV transmission.
• Type 16 and Type 18 cervical cancers are the most persistent and aggressive.
• Treatment for cervical cancer varies and does not always involve a hysterectomy.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
