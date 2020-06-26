Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 79F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy early. Low 44F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.