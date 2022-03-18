An $8 million project intended to provide space for more medical services will be built adjacent to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital if directors of the local healthcare district can come to terms on a new 30-year lease — and voters approve the proposal.
Hospital President David Butler was at the March 15 meeting of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District to present the proposal. The item was for information only and the board set a special meeting for April 5 to discuss the matter. The discussion relates to real estate negotiations, so will be in a closed session with any related action taken later in an open session, according to the district’s attorney, Scott Nave.
Adventist Health operates Tehachapi Valley hospital at 1100 Magellan Way, but the facility is owned by the district.
The faith-based nonprofit health system is about five years into a 30-year lease with the district to operate the hospital. As part of that deal, Adventist Health provided funds to complete construction and took over management of operations.
Because the district still owns the property, Adventist Health is required to seek board approval prior to certain activities, such as building additional facilities.
In February, district board President Mike Nixon said Adventist Health would like to pursue and fund improvements to the hospital in exchange for lease extensions.
“That’s going to benefit them and the district,” he told fellow board members, noting that future expansions might be developed every four to five years with additional lease extensions.
Lease extensions will require voter approval, he noted.
Nave said there would be a small expense to the district to allow voters to consider such extensions. The actual cost or date of an election has not been determined.
The project
Butler said additional space is needed at the hospital.
“To expand our mission and properly serve the Tehachapi community there is a dire need to expand our current 1,000-square-foot Rural Health Clinic,” he told directors. A Physician Needs Assessment shows a deficit of 26.7 primary care providers projected this year, highlighting the need to expand, he noted.
The 10,290-square-foot outpatient pavilion would be built on about .75 acres of land next to the existing hospital.
The facility would allow expansion of services to include primary care, dental, psychiatry and social work in addition to specialties such as general surgery, orthopedics, gastrointestinal and podiatry, Butler noted.
The goal, he said, is to make more medical services available in Tehachapi so area residents don’t have to go elsewhere for care.
The current estimate for the project is $7,993,989, he said. AHTV Foundation has already raised $2.2 million of that and Adventist Health Capital would provide the remaining $5,793,989, Butler said.
Tehachapi is a growing community with a growing need, he added.
Sharing population projections that would take the hospital’s service area to 65,227 by 2030 (from 59,421 in 2020), he said the growth rate is expected to be 2.76 percent higher than the national average over the next 10 years.
Adventist Health would also like to see the district consider purchase of other land near the hospital to make room for more expansion in the future — and for the new 30-year lease to include a “first right of refusal” to purchase the hospital.
Nave said the current lease provides only that if the district decides to sell the facility, Adventist Health would have first right to purchase.
Background
The district broke ground for the new hospital in early 2013, but the project stalled when it ran out of money in 2014 and the public agency began looking for a partner to take over construction and operation.
In June 2016, voters in the district overwhelmingly approved Measure H, authorizing a lease with Adventist Health. More than 89 percent of voters were in favor of the proposal. The ballot specifically asked: “In order to maintain access to hospital emergency, in-patient, surgical, radiology, laboratory, dietary, anesthesia, and obstetrical/gynecology services, shall Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District enter into a long-term lease, not to exceed 30 years, for the use, operation, and maintenance of the Distric’s hospital and clinic facilities, and sell the District’s non-real property assets for fair market value to Adventist Health or an affiliated entity?”
The hospital opened in November 2018.
Taxpayers continue to be assessed for payments the district must make to pay off $66.7 million in bonds authorized in elections in 2003 and 2009. But in December the district completed a refinancing of its bond debt that it said will achieve more than $7.6 million in gross debt service savings for taxpayers over the next 28 years.
According to a spokesperson for Adventist Health, the organization has invested $47.6 million in the hospital, of which $37.5 million was spent to complete the hospital.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
