Adventist Health recently accepted a significant donation to support upgrades in safety and function of its Mojave medical office.
According to a news release, the donation of $45,000 will elevate healthcare in Mojave for the residents of this eastern Kern County community.
“We certainly deserve to move on to this exciting new chapter: a new hospital in the region, a remodel and expansion of the California City Medical Office – and now, this generous investment in our Mojave Medical Office will provide a cosmetic and practical upgrade in the facility to better serve the patients in East Kern,” wrote Christina Scrivner, Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley foundation director.
Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley thanked EDF Renewables for contributing $25,000 and Mojave Community Medical Center Inc. for contributing $20,000 toward the renovation.
“As we strive for a carbon-free future for our state, nation, and planet, EDF Renewables is also dedicated to ensuring that the local communities where we work directly benefit from our actions. This investment in health and wellness services which are so critical, especially in times like these, is an ideal opportunity to support the surrounding area and bolster our long-standing relationship with the communities of Kern County,” wrote Devon Muto, EDF Renewables, director of solar development.
“This Mojave Medical Office is the best project this community ever produced,” wrote Bill Deaver, former president of Mojave Community Medical Center Inc.
