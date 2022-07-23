Adventist - Edward Martin.jpg

 Claudia Elliott / For Tehachapi News

Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital, addressed members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District at their regular meeting on July 19 concerning the health system’s contract with Anthem Blue Cross.

Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health for Kern County, shared information about negotiations between the Adventist Health system and insurer Anthem at a news conference in Bakersfield July 13. At the time, the contract was set to expire on July 18. But Martin said he received a call from Wolcott on July 17 letting him know the contract had been extended to allow negotiations to continue.