Adventist Health began vaccinating front-line staff at the Tehachapi and Bakersfield hospitals on Dec. 18.
“I feel part of why America is great is because of innovation," said Scott Haworth, pharmacist at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. "Especially, in response to a challenge. And that innovative effort is multiplied if we face it as a community as a united front. And my getting the vaccine was just a small voice of encouragement saying let’s fight this together."
Staff members who received the first COVID-19 vaccination were employees who care for or have direct contact with COVID-19 patients.
“It was easier than the flu shot,” said Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley ICU nurse Grover Street.
