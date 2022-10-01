Briefs - Air Show - SOFIA.jpeg

SOFIA — the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy — is among the aircraft that will be seen at the 2022 Aerospace Valley Air Show on Oct. 15 and 16 at Edwards Air Force Base.

 Courtesy of Aerospace Valley Air Show via Facebook

The Aerospace Valley Air Show set for Oct. 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base is an entirely new event dedicated to showcasing the best of STEM and aviation. 

Organized by the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, this event will be the first open house for the base in 13 years. The weekend consists of a large STEM Expo with nearly 60 hands-on displays and activities, a large air show headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team and crowd favorites such as a Kids Zone and beer garden.

