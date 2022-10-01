The Aerospace Valley Air Show set for Oct. 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base is an entirely new event dedicated to showcasing the best of STEM and aviation.
Organized by the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, this event will be the first open house for the base in 13 years. The weekend consists of a large STEM Expo with nearly 60 hands-on displays and activities, a large air show headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team and crowd favorites such as a Kids Zone and beer garden.
General admission to show grounds is free to everyone.
This year marks the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force and Oct. 14 marks 75 years of breaking the sound barrier over the sky above Edwards. The weekend’s events will pay homage to both legacies with historic aircraft and sonic booms, mixed with the latest in cutting-edge aviation.
Although general admission is free, grandstand and special seating is available. Ticket information is online at bit.ly/3BXUc1Z. And more information is at avairshow.com.
