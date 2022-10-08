Briefs - Air Show - Thunderbirds.jpeg

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, will be featured as part of the Aerospace Valley Air Show set for Oct. 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base. General admission to the event is free.

 Courtesy of Aerospace Valley Air Show

The Aerospace Valley Air Show set for Oct. 15-16 at Edwards Air Force Base is an entirely new event dedicated to showcasing the best of STEM and aviation.

Organized by the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base, this event will be the first open house for the base in 13 years. The weekend consists of a large STEM Expo with nearly 60 hands-on displays and activities, a large air show headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds Flight Demonstration Team and crowd favorites such as a Kids Zone and beer garden.